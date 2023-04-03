WINCHESTER, Ind. — A Winchester man is under arrest after a 36-year-old woman was found shot to death on the front lawn of a Short Street home on Sunday.

Larry Planck III, 25, faces one count of murder and is being held at the Randolph County Jail.

According to Indiana State Police, police were called to the 600 block of E. Short Street at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Sunday on report of a shooting.

Police said Isabel Hernandez was found laying on the front lawn with a gunshot wound. She was transported to a hospital in Fort Wayne where she was pronounced dead by medical staff.

Winchester police detained three individuals who were transported to a police station for questioning.

Booking photo of Larry Planck III

At this time, only Planck has been officially arrested and preliminary charged in connection to Hernandez’s death.

Indiana State Police are assisting the Winchester Police Department in the homicide investigation, which remains active and ongoing.

No further information has been released at this time.