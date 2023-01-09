MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — More than six months after a fatal crash that killed a Bloomington woman walking her dogs, the driver involved has been charged in connection to her death.

Investigators said Caleb Washburn, 33, tested positive for opioids when taken into custody immediately following the June 10, 2022 crash that killed Stacy Lamb, 50, of Bloomington.

Washburn told officers the collision was unavoidable because he only saw Lamb after he looked up from his phone, and by that time, it was too late. Court documents also state he said Lamb was in the roadway when he hit her with his 2006 Pontiac Vibe on W. Airport Road.

Another driver who was in front of Washburn told police Lamb had crossed Airport Road in front of him. As he drove away, he saw a car in his rearview mirror go from the lane behind him into the oncoming lane and then into the grassy area where Lamb was standing, according to court documents.

Police said Washburn failed field sobriety tests at the scene. A warrant was later issued for the suspect to submit to a blood draw at the hospital. The results showed he tested positive for a synthetic opioid.

Charges were filed on January 3, 2023. Washburn was charged with two counts of causing death when operating a motor vehicle with a controlled substance and one count of causing death when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.