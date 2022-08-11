WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A Brookston man is accused of leaving the scene after hitting and killing a Purdue University student with a car.

According to the West Lafayette Police Department, officers were called to the 1500 block of Kalberer Road Tuesday night after a person was hit by a vehicle. Witnesses said the driver left the scene.

The victim was identified as 25-year-old Zixuan Mo, an international student from China who attended Purdue.

Investigators identified a beige or gold Buick four-door sedan as the vehicle involved in the crash. On Wednesday, a tip led Brookston Town Marshal Troy Yeoman to an area in the 600 block of E. 4th St., where he found the vehicle in question. Yeoman contacted West Lafayette police, who seized the car and executed a search warrant.

After examining the car, police arrested 34-year-old Trent Robinson on a preliminary charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. The Tippecanoe County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make a final charging decision.

West Lafayette police said tips from the public helped them solve the hit-and-run

“The West Lafayette Police Department is grateful for the swift public response that provided helpful information which contributed to a timely resolution of this investigation,” the department said in a statement.