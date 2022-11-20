FISHERS, Ind. – Police in Fishers announced an arrest in connection with a road rage shooting from last week.

According to the Fishers Police Department, 24-year-old Trevor Dahl of Noblesville faces multiple preliminary charges, including attempted murder, aggravated battery, criminal recklessness and pointing a firearm.

His arrest stems from a Nov. 17 incident that happened around 9 p.m. near 96th Street and Hague Road.

Officers arriving at the scene saw a black Honda passenger car and a black Chevrolet passenger car blocking the intersection; the driver of the Honda was taken to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The driver of the Chevy was treated at the scene.

Further investigation found the driver of the Honda was heading west on 96th Street when he was shot, causing him to lose control of his vehicle and crash into the other car. The suspected shooter left the area before police arrived.

Police said the investigation led them to Dahl. They were able to locate him with help from the Flock Safety Camera System.

Officers took him into custody Saturday. He was booked into the Hamilton County Jail.