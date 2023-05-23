SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The man charged in connection to a deadly shooting of an 11-year-old in South Bend was arrested.

18-year-old Dominick Williams, Jr. was taken into custody in Indianapolis Monday. IMPD was assisted by the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force, IMPD SWAT Team, Fishers Police Department, St. Joeseph County Warrants Division and the South Bend Police Department Violent Crimes Unit.

Williams is being transferred to the St. Joseph County Jail. He’s been charged with murder and a firearm enhancement in connection to the April 20 shooting that killed 11-year-old T’yon Horston off North Johnson Street.

No pretrial hearing or court date has been set as of Tuesday morning.