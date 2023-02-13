SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Shelby County arrested a man in connection to a death investigation over the weekend.

Police were called on Saturday afternoon in reference to a woman lying in the driveway in the 5000 block of Smithland Road. The woman was found to be deceased and had suffered some sort of trauma, according to investigators.

Officers worked with the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office to identify Jarrod Procell, 43, of Waldron as a suspect.

He was found in Bartholomew County along with a vehicle that may have been involved in the woman’s death. Police arrested Procell who was preliminarily charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

Police have not released the identity of the victim.