INDIANAPOLIS — A 30-year-old man who was allegedly involved in a fatal Friday night car wreck has been arrested on DUI and hit and run charges, police confirmed Saturday.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested 30-year-old Stephen Moore on Saturday for his alleged role in the fatal hit and run. The incident, IMPD said, occurred around 6 p.m. Friday on North Shadeland Avenue on the east side, just north of Washington Street.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers said they learned the driver of one of the two vehicles involved had fled. Inside the vehicle that remained on scene, IMPD said officers found two adult men with serious injuries.

EMS workers arrived on the scene soon after and pronounced one of the two men dead. The remaining man was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

Officers began an investigation and were able to identify Moore as the suspect that fled the scene. He was subsequently found in the 700 block of N. Shortridge Avenue and taken to Eskenazi Hospital to be checked for injuries and given a blood draw due to the seriousness of the crash, police said.

IMPD-certified accident and DUI investigators arrived at the scene to continue the investigation. Moore was then arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury, operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death and leaving the scene of a fatal accident.



Preliminary information, IMPD said, shows the vehicle Moore was driving was traveling southbound when it crossed the center lane and struck the victim’s automobile, which appeared to be traveling northbound.



In a news release sent Saturday, IMPD thanked the witnesses who stayed on the scene, spoke to detectives and gave an account of what occurred to apprehend the alleged suspect.