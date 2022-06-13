MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — A man was arrested in Monroe County in connection to a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.

Police say a woman walking her dogs was hit by a vehicle on Friday night on Airport Road (near Kirby Road).

The driver was identified as Caleb Washburn. He was initially taken into custody at the scene for suspicion of operating while intoxicated and for having a suspended driver’s license.

Police say the victim died at the hospital. The coroner’s office has identified her as Stacy Lamb, 50, of Bloomington.

Washburn was booked at the Monroe County Jail and is facing charges for operating while intoxicated causing death and driving while suspended.