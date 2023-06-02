KOKOMO, Ind. — A man was arrested and preliminary charged with criminal recklessness after police say he shot a 17-year-old Thursday.

Kokomo police say they were called to Bradford Drive around 3:15 p.m. on a report of a shooting Thursday afternoon. Officers found a 17-year-old male with gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and then moved by helicopter to Indianapolis for further treatment. He is in stable condition.

Police say that one suspect fled to a nearby apartment and after a brief negotiation he exit the unit. A search warrant was granted and police searched the apartment and located a 9mm handgun and ammunition.

After speaking with witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage 19-year-old Cameron Craft was arrested and taken to the Howard County Jail. Craft was charged with Criminal Recklessness, a Level 5 Felony. Officers also located three additional handguns that had reportedly been discarded in the area of the apartment complex.

The investigation remains active as of Friday morning.

Police say additional arrests are expected and they ask anyone with information to contact Detective Erik Fogg at (765) 456-7369 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017.