MADISON, Ind. — A Deputy, Indiana man was arrested after police found nearly $25,000 and six pounds of marijuana while investigating an armed robbery last week.
According to the Madison Police Department, officers carried out a search warrant on November 2 in connection to an armed at the Jefferson Federal Credit Union.
While carrying out the search warrant at a home on Blake Road, police arrested Tobie Dennis in connection to the armed robbery.
However, that was not the only arrest investigators made.
Police said they also found a large amount of drugs and U.S. currency:
- 6.06 pounds of marijuana
- 400 boxes of THC vapes
- 21 oz. of marijuana extract (dab)
- $24,976.00 in cash
According to investigators, the items belonged to Kyle Elles, 21. He was arrested and preliminarily charged with dealing marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana, and possession of a scheduled drug class.