BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested a man they say led them on a chase Friday night, driving through yards and a field before being caught.

According to the Jamestown Police Department, 19-year-old Wyatt Saunders nearly crashed in front of a deputy near U.S. 136 and CR 1025 West around 5 p.m. Friday. The deputy tried to pull over Saunders, who then took off.

The pursuit went through some yards in Jamestown, where Saunders eventually crashed into a utility pole not far from where the pursuit began. Saunders then sideswiped the vehicle of a volunteer firefighter who happened to be passing by and went into a field, police said.

At that point, police said the vehicle caught fire and Saunders ran into a cornfield. Police believed he was armed after noticing an empty holster in the car’s center console.

Police searched the area with a drone. Officers with the Jamestown and Lebanon police departments later found Saunders at his Lebanon home.

Saunders was arrested on several preliminary charges including resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, driving while suspended and leaving the scene of an accident, according to jail records.

He was booked into the Boone County Jail around 8:15 p.m. Friday. The case remains under investigation.

Assisting agencies including the Boone County Sheriff’s Office and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office along with police departments from Advance, Lebanon, Zionsville and Whitestown.