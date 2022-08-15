GRIFFITH, Ind. — A man in Lake County, Indiana was arrested last week for allegedly burglarizing the same business twice in a 24-hour period.

The Griffith Police Department says it arrested Michael Anderson on August 7 for breaking into the same business in the 500 block of E. Glen Park Avenue. Police did not share the name of the business, but Google Maps shows a small grocery store, furniture store, smoke shop, laundromat, insurance office, and health café in that vicinity.

They say that lightning doesn’t strike the same place twice, but sometimes a burglar does. Griffith Police Department Facebook post

Anderson was found at a nearby apartment and later confessed to a detective about his involvement in both crimes, according to a post on the Griffith Police Facebook page.

He has been charged with two counts of burglary, theft, and criminal mischief by the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office.