PORTAGE, Ind. — A man is accused of possibly squirting bodily fluid from a syringe onto a woman shopping at a Walmart in Northwest Indiana.

On the afternoon of Aug. 14, Portage police responded to a Walmart, located in the 6000 block of Route 6, on the report of a sexual assault.

According to records, a woman told authorities she was in the spray paint aisle when a man, later identified as Dontrell Morris, 40, of Three Rivers, Michigan, stood close to her then was “really awkward” after allegedly pretending to bump into her.

Records state Morris left and then the woman noticed something sticky near her lower back.

The woman told staff and the police were called.

Responding officers reviewed surveillance footage and were able to determine Morris’ vehicle as a Toyota Camry with Michigan plates.

At around 1:40 p.m., Morris was located by officers inside his vehicle in a nearby parking lot.

As he was being taken into custody, records indicate that a plastic syringe was located in his shorts.

Morris told police a white creamy substance, located inside the syringe, was “just lotion.” Officers believe it possibly contained semen.

He was charged with sexual battery and battery by bodily waste. Morris posted the required 10% of his $15,000 bond to be released from jail, according to court records.

His initial hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.