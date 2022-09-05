NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A man and his 4-year-old son died over Labor Day weekend after their car caught fire on State Road 32 creek bed following a crash in Noblesville.

28-year-old Christopher A. Edwards and his 4-year-old son were killed in the crash, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Dept. said. Edwards, police said, was likely living in Tennessee but was originally from Anderson, Indiana.

Sheriff’s deputies responded around 1 a.m. Saturday to SR-32 east of Deshane Ave. after seeing heavy black smoke in the area. There, they found a dark-colored Chevy Camaro on the creek bed where SR-32 crosses Stony Creek that was fully engulfed in flames and heavily damaged.

First responders arrived to put out the fire and eventually the bodies of an adult male, later identified as Edwards, and an unknown child were found inside the car.

An initial investigation into the crash, police said, shows Edwards’ Camaro was moving westbound on SR-32 where multiple road closure signs are posted. The bridge in the area is currently being replaced by INDOT and was taken away earlier this year.

The car continued past the signs, police said, and hit a “Road Closed” sign that was in the lane. The car then continued to where the bridge was removed and became airborne while moving at a high rate of speed, crossing the creek and hitting the abutment on the other side.

The crash, police said, is under investigation by the Hamilton County Crash Investigation Team.