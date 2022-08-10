TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — A boater spotted a dead body along the bank of the Tippecanoe River on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

According to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department, the body was spotted around 1:30 p.m. along the north bank of the river in the 7300 block of County Road East 975 North.

The sheriff’s department said the deceased male was located along the shore and confirmed to be dead by deputies. Investigators believe the male had been fishing from a kayak and had exited the kayak to sit along the shore.

Police have not released any potential cause of death.

The Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death and will release additional information at a later date. The deceased’s identity has been withheld until family can be notified.