MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — A Madison County man is dead and three other people, including a Fishers police officer, are in the hospital after a three-car crash Tuesday afternoon near Lapel.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department was called around 4:45 p.m. to State Road 13, which MCSD said was just south of State Road 38 near Lapel, for a serious car crash.

Upon arrival, the sheriff’s department said deputies found a 2000 GMC Jimmy, a 2014 unmarked Fishers Police car and a 2013 Chevy Silverado operated by Citizens Energy involved in a crash.

A lifeline helicopter landed at the scene to take the driver of the GMC, identified as a 48-year-old Anderson man, to a hospital.

Unfortunately, MCSD said that man was pronounced dead before the helicopter could transport him. His name has not yet been released.

MCSD said three other people, consisting of a 37-year-old Fisher Police officer, a male passenger in the GMC and a 50-year-old Citizens Energy employee, were all taken to the hospital for checkout. No conditions were immediately provided for the three survivors.

A preliminary investigation into the crash by MCSD shows that the GMC Jimmy driven by the deceased man was traveling north on SR-13 when it ran into the back of the unmarked Fishers Police car that was stopped in traffic at the intersection’s 4-way stop.

The momentum from the crash, MCSD said, pushed the Fishers PD vehicle into the Citizens Energy truck that was also stopped in traffic and caused the two cars to collide.

The crash remains under investigation, MCSD said.

Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness released a statement about the crash on Tuesday night:

“This afternoon one of our Fishers Police officers was struck in his patrol car when on his way home from work. The driver of the other vehicle did not survive his injuries and our officer was injured. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the deceased and we are hoping for a quick and full recovery of our officer. Any questions on the specifics of the accident should be referred to the Madison County Sheriff’s office.” Mayor Scott Fadness