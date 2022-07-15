INDIANAPOLIS — Lucas Oil is partnering with police in central Indiana to provide valuable resources and build new connections in the community.

This week, Lucas Oil employees assembled more than 170 critical care trauma kits which are used by police to save lives in emergency situations. The Central Indiana Police Foundation said those kits have saved at least 100 lives in Marion County since officers began using them.

In addition to the trauma kits, Lucas Oil is also donating gun oil to 5,000 officers and planning community outreach events.

“This partnership will really allow us to support and provide resources for police officers and their families,” said Katie Lucas, senior vice president strategy and philanthropy at Lucas Oil.

Those events being planned by the company include a national night out and bringing the “Lucas Stabilizer” monster trucks into the community for tours. There are more events being planned.