GREENWOOD, Ind. — Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria is coming to Greenwood!

The pizza chain announced a fourth central Indiana location will be coming to the Shops at Smith Valley at 791 State Road 135.

Fans of the deep dish pizzeria can expect the Greenwood location to open in summer of 2022.

According to a release, the Greenwood Lou Malnati’s will not have a dining room. Customers can instead choose from carryout, delivery and drop-off catering services.

Central Indiana is already home to three Lou Malnati’s restaurants: two in Indianapolis (one in Broad Rippkle and one on W. 86th Street) and one in Carmel (Spring Mill Road).

The company is expected to hire 50 employees. Interested applicants are asked to provide proof of authorization to work in the United States and a resume, if applicable. Qualified candidates may apply online at www.loumalnatis.com/careers or by texting “Lous” to 242424.

“Since our first location opened in the greater Indianapolis-area, we’ve been welcomed with Hoosier hospitality and are so grateful to our loyal fan base who have been instrumental in helping us expand our footprint,” said Marc Malnati, owner of Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria.

“Our team is excited to bring our authentic Chicago-style deep dish pizza to Greenwood and become immersed in the growing community,” Malnati said. “We’re committed to providing jobs at our restaurants while supporting the local communities we serve. We’re thankful for the overwhelmingly positive response of customers who love our food, family and hospitality,” Malnati added.