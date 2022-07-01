BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A couple from Valparaiso were found after going missing in the Charles C. Deam Wilderness of the Hoosier National Forest outside of Bloomington.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, a 44-year-old man called 911 at approximately 6 p.m. on Thursday after he and his wife became lost while hiking in the forest. Search crews were able to find the man but were unable to find his wife before nightfall.

According to DNR, the man and his 36-year-old wife separated after she became too exhausted to walk and he ventured out in search of help. The search was suspended overnight due to potential dangers but resumed at sunrise.

The woman was found by search crews at approximately 9 a.m. after having to spend the night alone in the forest.

Both hikers were checked out by EMS and released.