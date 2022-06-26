LOGANSPORT, Ind. — A Logansport Police officer was injured in a collision Sunday during a vehicle pursuit that also left the suspect hospitalized.

The pursuit began shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday after LPD officers were called to the 1800 block of Meadlawn Avenue “in reference to suspicious activity”. Once there, officers found a person outside a house who LPD said ran inside the residence once they saw police.

While outside the house, officers saw a red 2002 GMC Yukon pull into a neighboring driveway. LPD said the driver of the red car also saw police in the area and tried to back out but ended up running over a large rock at the end of the driveway.

The driver, later identified as 48-year-old John Marks of Walton, Indiana, allegedly began driving south on Meadlawn at a high rate of speed and LPD officers followed to try and conduct a traffic stop. However, officers said Walton continued driving and later lost control of the Yukon near the 1400 block of Michigan Avenue, causing it to again face north.

Marks’ car then continued driving north, police said, and eventually went left of center. As the car crossed the line, an LPD Dodge Charger was hit head-on.

Photo provided by the Indiana State Police

The officer driving the Charger, 35-year-old Leeann Morales, was taken to Logansport Memorial Hospital for minor injuries and later released, according to LPD.

Marks was originally taken to Logansport Memorial Hospital as well but was then flown to another hospital for further treatment. His condition is unknown at this time, LPD said.

The Indiana State Police came to the crash scene near the 1500 block of Meadlawn to work the investigation and clean up.