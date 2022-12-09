The final push to finish your holiday shopping is on! Small businesses hope people will spend their time and money this weekend while enjoying a variety of community events.

Troy Reed, owner of Pigs Tale Charcuterie in Indy, said every charcuterie board he sells is a blessing for his small business that opened just before the pandemic.

“I’m very thankful we’re still here,” Reed said. “I’m glad that we got through COVID. Our first sales were in the middle of 2019, so we were only in business for six months before COVID hit. It took everything in us to make it through that year.”

Business begins booming for him, his wife and his small team around Thanksgiving and it does not stop. Customers can catch him at the Broad Ripple Winter Market on Saturday, and on Saturdays throughout December at winter markets in Broad Ripple and Carmel.

“We make all the meats that we sell,” Reeds said. “They go onto our charcuterie boards that we take to the market.”

Over to Carmel, the streets are decked for the Meet Me On Main event in the arts and design district. It begins at 5pm and continues until 9pm.

Local artists hope people will use it as a chance to buy something special during Saturday’s art walk.

“Everyone’s looking for original gifts you’d love to give somebody something that is meaningful, that kind of a one of a kind thing,” Lisa Macha with The Art Studio of Carmel said.

Bash Boutique, with shops in Carmel and Noblesville, says business booms for local stores this time of year, yet the shops do not lose their local charm.

“We love the personal attention that we’re able to give to people, especially around the holidays,” Shari Demlow with Bash Boutique said.

In Zionsville, store owners along Main Street say the holiday events like Winterfest and Family Day happening Saturday often turn visitors into customers.

“I think it helps people to come into the stores and they might find something along the way,” Erica Carpenter, Owner of Five Thirty Home, said. “Also, now is an opportunity to go out for breakfast with your friends or family, make a day of it.”