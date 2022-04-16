NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Cabela’s in Noblesville in partnership with Donate Life Indiana held an event Saturday at the outdoor retailer to celebrate April being Donate Life Month and to spread awareness of a recent change to Indiana law.

Hoosiers are now eligible to sign up to be organ donors when they get their hunting and fishing license in addition to state IDs and driver’s licenses. The goal of the legislation is to grow the number of organ donors, Donate Life Indiana said, as over 1,000 state residents are currently waiting for an organ in Indiana.

“I think there’s a lot of preconceived negative notions about it but in the end it’s easy to do, the signing up part of it is easy,” 2013 Brickyard 400 Champion Ryan Newman said. “A lot of people think ‘well you can’t have an open casket’ and this and that and it’s really not like that.”

In addition to his racing career, Newman is also a spokesperson for Drivin to Save Lives, an Indiana donor network trying to get drivers to donate.

“What you’re doing for somebody else and their family and becoming a legend and hero for that family is way more powerful for me than it is anything else,” Newman said.

To find out more about the donation process go to the Donate Life Indiana website.