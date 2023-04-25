INDIANAPOLIS — It’s not every day that Hoosiers have an opportunity to see so many Hip-Hop legends in one place.

LL COOL J is bringing his tour featuring The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Rakim, Common, Big Boi, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Jadakiss to Indianapolis.

“The F.O.R.C.E. (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy) Live” tour will make a stop at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on August 20.

Tickets go on sale to the general public April 28 at 10 a.m. at rockthebells.com/f.o.r.c.e.live.

“I’m excited to be on my first Arena tour in 30 years,” said Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee LL COOL J in a press release. “It’s proof that our culture is more viable than ever. Get ready for some non stop beats and rhymes. See you this summer!”