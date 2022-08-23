WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — After suffering their first defeat in the Little League World Series on Monday evening, the Hagerstown boys enter a do-or-die game against the Mid-Atlantic Region champions in an elimination bracket showdown on ESPN.

The winner of Tuesday’s bout stays alive and inches one game closer to the U.S. Championship game while the loser of the matchup finds their Cinderella season striking midnight.

Coming into the elimination game, Hagerstown — champions of the Great Lakes Region — won a nail-biting matchup against Midwest Region with an 8-7 win on a walk-off run. Hagerstown fell behind in their second game of the winner’s bracket against Southeast Region but rallied to send the game into extra innings before ultimately coming up short.

Their opponent on Tuesday afternoon, Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, (Mid-Atlantic Region) found themselves in the elimination bracket early after losing to Southwest Region but already notched two victories to stave off being sent home with a 7-5 win over New England Region and a 7-1 win over Metro region.

Can Hagerstown answer back after a tough loss or will Hollidaysburg continue their streak of staying alive with their back against the wall? Watch the Little League World Series game on ESPN starting at 3:21 p.m. or stay tuned below for live updates.

LIVE UPDATES

Hagerstown batted first, but Hollidaysburg’s pitcher threw nothing but strikes to start the game and sent the first batter back to the dugout with a strikeout. Hagerstown’s Kaden Hall cranked a ball deep though as the second batter but Hollidaysburg held strong and escaped the top of the first without Hagerstown scoring.

Graham Vinson started off on the mound for Hagerstown, the team scoring their first out on a flyball caught in right field. Hollidaysburg got on the board first, though, with a long drive home run from their second batter. With bases loaded, Hollidaysburg drive a ground ball up the gap and scored another run before Hagerstown chased down a runner racing in for home to close the first inning 0-2.

Hagerstown scored a base hit after gaining an out from a pop-up to start the second inning. Hollidaysburg’s strong defense and sharp pitching prevented Hagerstown from scoring once more, however.

Vinson started the bottom of the second with seven straight balls for Hagerstown. A ground ball then put two runners on with no outs. A missed attempt at a tag of a runner led to another score and a hit into shallow right meant Hollidaysburg widened the lead 0-4 to end the second.

Hagerstown started the third inning rough with two straight outs, but were able to give themselves a chance at scoring by getting the next two runners on base before a throw to first shut Indiana down.

Jaykob Troutwine took over pitching for Hagerstown in the bottom of the third. Hollidaysburg blasted a ground ball past the pitcher and second base to bring in another run, bringing the score to 0-5. A foot race to home plate was called safe for Hollidaysburg and the lead widened further to 0-6.