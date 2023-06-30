INDIANAPOLIS — Mayor Joe Hogsett, public safety agencies and AES Indiana are set to give an update following the aftermath of severe weather and power outages Friday afternoon. it has been confirmed as a “derecho” storm event.

Officials will talk about city services, power restoration efforts by AES and incoming weather this weekend. The conference starts at noon.

Thousands of homes and customers were without power as of Friday morning and officials say it could take longer for some to be restored.

AES Indiana reported about 80,000 customers who had lost electricity which dropped to just over 40,000 as of 10 a.m. on Friday morning. Whereas Duke Energy reported over 100,000 outages across western and central Indiana. Duke dropped to around 90,000 outages as of 10 a.m.

The Indianapolis Fire Department said they responded to the following on Thursday:

104 Power Lines Down

24 Transformer/Utility Pole investigations

20 EMS Related Incidents

12 Residence Fire investigations

10 Tree Fires

9 Vehicle Accidents

8 Stuck Elevators

7 Building Alarms

3 Collapse Runs

If you’d like to find more information to when your power could be restored and safety tips you can head to either the AES Indiana outage map or the Duke outage map.