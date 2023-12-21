INDIANAPOLIS — If you’ve been on Facebook in the last several hours, you may have seen an image of two lions: one male, one female floating around.

It was shared well over 20,000 times on the “Not Necessarily Kokomo News” Facebook page.

The original post from Wednesday night read, “Escaped from the Indianapolis Zoo this evening, they were caught on camera at 6:37 p.m. on a trail cam along the White River. Be safe out there… do not approach.”

Many presumed Hoosiers liked and shared the post, commenting and tagging their friends which caused the image of the two animals to go viral.

Indianapolis Zoo officials wanted to clear the air that the allegations were false and that no lions were roaming around the central Indiana area.

In their response on Facebook, the zoo even made a joke about April Fools’ Day coming in December. They went on to say the reports of the lions escaping were not true.

The post read, “If you saw this image floating around social media, know that it came from a safari trail camera in Africa. All of our animals are safe and sound.”

The viral phenomenon creates the perfect chance to remind viewers not to believe everything that they see on social media and the internet as a whole.

This is a developing story.