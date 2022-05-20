CARMEL, Ind. – A lightning strike sparked a house fire in Carmel overnight.

According to the Carmel Fire Department, crews were dispatched around 1:30 a.m. to the 10000 block of Putnam Place.

Lightning struck a house there; the flames also spread to a neighboring home.

Crews quickly got the fires under control and said no one was hurt. Smokes alarms were working in both homes.

“We always say, ‘beep where you sleep.’ So, make sure you have them in your bedrooms and in your hallways outside of your bedrooms,” said Tim Griffin with the Carmel Police Department.

“The first thing that falls asleep is your nose and the last thing that never falls asleep is your ears. Those smoke detectors do wake you up in the middle of the night.”

Griffin said we’ve reached the season when storms and lightning strikes are more frequent, making it a good time for residents to check their smoke alarms.