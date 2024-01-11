INDIANAPOLIS – If you’d like to learn more about the upcoming solar eclipse, the University of Indianapolis is offering a course exploring the science and impact of the event.

The virtual course begins Jan. 16 and continues through April 29. It’s open to those ranging from high school students to lifelong learners.

Dr. Sarah Reynolds, an assistant professor of physics and Earth-space science at UIndy, will lead “Discover Together: Eclipses.” The course costs $10, with waivers available for high school students or those with financial need.

The total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, will have a significant impact on Indianapolis and other communities along the path of the totality. And while the upcoming event has generated plenty of hype, the course endeavors to explain what’s behind the buzz.

“Discover Together: Eclipses” will explore “the science, history, literature, and even cultural impact of solar eclipses through human history.” UIndy compared the structure to a book club, with a curated set of resources and activities for participants to read, watch and discuss on a weekly basis.

Registration will remain open through Feb. 10 or until the course is filled with 400 participants. For more information, visit this website.