UPDATE:

The Lawrence Police Department said the girl has been found and is safe.

NOTE: The girl’s identity has been removed from the story for privacy concerns.

ORIGINAL STORY:

INDIANAPOLIS — Lawrence police are on the lookout for an 8-year-old girl who left her family’s home Monday morning.

Family said the girl left her home at about 8:40 a.m. without notifying her parents. Her last known whereabouts were near 45th Street and Post Road on the far east side of Indianapolis/Lawrence area.

She could be wearing a purple dress and a pink sweatshirt, family said.

The family only speaks Spanish.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Lawrence Police Department at 317-545-7575.