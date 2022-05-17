CASS COUNTY, Ind. — A 17-old-year old from Logansport has been arrested in connection to a shooting last week in Cass County that critically injured another 17-year-old.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, multiple leads from the public and help from other agencies led to the teen’s arrest.

“This is a tragedy for several families and the community,” Sheriff Ed Schroder said. “I am proud of every officer involved in solving this case.”

Due to both the victim and suspect’s ages, no names are being released. However, the sheriff’s office has confirmed that the victim is still in critical condition in the hospital.

The incident occurred when an argument between several people broke out shortly before midnight on Friday, May 13 on the beach of the swimming lake at France Park. Officials said that during the altercation, a 17-year-old from Kokomo was shot in the chest.

The victim had life threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said, and was flown to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne where he is still in critical condition.

An initial update on the ensuing investigation said that Cass County deputies were looking to talk to four people regarding their involvement in the shooting. The four were described as a young Hispanic male, a white male with a beard and red shirt and two females possibly seen leaving the area in a black pickup truck.

It is unknown at this time which of these individuals was the 17-year-old suspect arrested and what potential charges he faces. However, the sheriff’s office did confirm detectives still want to identify and speak to the described individuals and that the investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is being asked to contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Department at (574) 753-6293.