INDIANAPOLIS — A bipartisan proposal has been brought forward to rename a portion of I-74 after Marion County Sheriff’s Office Deputy John Durm.

According to a news release from the office of State Rep. Mike Speedy, R-Indianapolis, the Interim Study Committee on Roads and Transportation considered the proposal by Speedy and State Rep. Mitch Gore, D-Indianapolis, to rename a mile of I-74 after Durm.

Durm, a 38-year-old veteran of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, was killed in July after an inmate allegedly killed Durm during an escape attempt from the detention center.

“Deputy Durm dedicated his career, and ultimately, gave his life to protecting Marion County,” Speedy said in the release. “Our community lost an incredible public servant, his department lost an invaluable partner, and his family lost a loving father and husband. He’s greatly missed.”

According to the release, the committee is reviewing the proposal. If it is approved by the committee, officials said that Speedy and Gore plan to file a formal resolution for consideration and adoption by the House and Senate during the 2024 legislative session.