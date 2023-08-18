UPDATE — All lanes on I-465 southbound near Kentucky Avenue are cleared after a motorcycle crash Friday morning.

—

INDIANAPOLIS – The right four lanes on I-465 southbound are blocked due to a motorcycle crash Friday morning.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, the crash occurred between Hanna Ave and Kentucky Ave. Lanes will be closed for the next hour as crews try to clear the scene.

Investigators say two people on the motorcycle were injured and have been transported to a nearby hospital.

