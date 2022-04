UPDATE: The child has been located and is safe.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police in Lafayette are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing child.

According to police, the 12-year-old is 5’7″ and 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a sweatshirt, a red Under Armour shirt, and Air Jordan shoes.

He was last seen on Meadow Drive in Lafayette at around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, April 25.

If you know where he may be, call LPD at 765-807-1200.