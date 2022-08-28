DELPHI, Ind. — A 44-year-old man from Tippecanoe County died early Sunday after crashing and rolling his truck on State Road 25 North in Carroll County.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Dept. said that Ryan King of Lafayette was driving northbound on SR 25 just south of County Road 200 N. when the crash occurred. Around 12:15 a.m., for reasons unknown King left the roadway southeast of Delphi.

King’s truck, a 2017 Ford F150 pickup, initially went off the right side of the road. He then overcorrected, police said, going back into passing lane, before his truck again went off the road, hit a metal guardrail and began rolling multiple times.

Photo Courtesy of the Carroll Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Eventually, investigators discovered, King’s F150 landed on the driver’s side in the southbound lanes of the highway. Police said King was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected through the truck’s sunroof.

After the crash, King landed northeast of the truck. First responders arrived and searched the area, finding him lying off the roadway, just north of the crash scene. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An initial investigation into the crash showed that King was the only person in the truck when it crashed. Police said they suspect that “excessive speed and alcohol” are factors in the crash and continue to investigate. Toxicology results are pending through the Carroll County Coroner’s Office.