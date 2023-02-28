INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb isn’t happy with the federal government’s decision to ship hazardous materials from the train disaster in East Palestine, Ohio, to the Hoosier State.

The train derailment on Feb. 3 released toxic chemicals into the air. Monday, the Environmental Protection Agency said it would move the remaining hazardous material to two locations: an incinerator in Grafton, Ohio, and a landfill in Roachdale, Indiana.

In a statement released Tuesday, Holcomb blasted the decision, citing a lack of communication and saying he learned “third-hand” about plans to transport materials to the state.

He contended that materials should go to the “nearest facilities” instead of being moved from “the far eastern side of Ohio to the far western side of Indiana.”

The governor wants to speak directly to the EPA administrator to learn “exactly what precautions” were being taken in the “transport and disposition of the materials.”

Holcomb’s statement:

I continue to object to the EPA Administrator’s decision, from Washington, D.C., to move hazardous waste from the East Palestine train derailment to Indiana. Further, there has been a lack of communication with me and other Indiana officials about this decision. After learning third-hand that materials may be transported to our state yesterday, I directed my environmental director to reach out to the agency. The materials should go to the nearest facilities, not moved from the far eastern side of Ohio to the far western side of Indiana. I have made a request to speak to the administrator to discuss this matter. I want to know exactly what precautions will be taken in the transport and disposition of the materials.

Putnam County EMA Director David Costin said the landfill would first test samples of the toxic material to see if it can be processed at the Roachdale facility. If that proves to be the case, Putnam County commissioners would hold local community meetings to brief residents on the process.

The Indiana Department of Transportation said earlier Tuesday that it had “not been in involved in or received any requests for support related to the movement of hazardous materials from the train derailment site in Ohio.”