INDIANAPOLIS — There’s nothing like the perfect bite of nachos – getting the ideal amount of meat, cheese, veggies and sour cream on one chip.

Mashed is offering a salute to what it’s singled out as the “absolute best” nachos in each state.

In Indiana, the honor goes to La Margarita in the Fountain Square neighborhood.

La Margarita’s loaded nachos come on a sheet pan. After you pick your protein, they’re piled high with beer queso, pickled onion, serrano, cilantro, fresco, and guacamole.

Nachos with all the fixins’ (Getty)

“If you’re feeling extra fancy, you can always combine the chorizo and chicken for an unparalleled comfort food experience,” writes Mashed.

Earlier this year, La Margarita won the IndyEater’s Munch Madness bracket challenge.

