LIVERMORE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky State Police says the public’s help is needed after an Indiana woman was reported missing late Saturday night.

According to a police report, 28-year-old Elza Jo Kolle of Evansville went missing around 11:30 p.m. when her car crashed into the US431 Green River Bridge in McLean County.

Officials say Kentucky State Police troopers, McLean County Sheriff’s Department, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife and other emergency services are actively searching the Green River at this time.

Police describe the missing woman as:

Elza Jo Kolle, 28 of Evansville, Ind.

White Female

5’06” Tall

130 Pounds

Brown Hair

Blue Eyes

If you have information as to where she might be or any helpful information, you’re urged to call the Kentucky State Police Post 16 at (270) 826-3312 or your local police agency.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information.