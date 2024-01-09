Kroger is teaming up with Pacers Sports & Entertainment for a diaper drive.

The collaboration supporting the Indiana Diaper Bank is meant to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy of community service. The drive runs through Friday, Jan. 12.

The bank distributed more than 1.7 million diapers throughout Indiana last year and hopes to distribute even more in 2024. The Indiana Diaper Bank said the poorest fifth of Americans who buy diapers spending nearly 14% of their post-tax income on them.

“Diapers tangibly impact families in accessing long-term poverty intervention to increase their quality of life,” said Ashley Burns, CEO of the Diaper Bank. “We can eliminate diaper need and change the trajectory for these families. It is important to help them provide the basic needs for their children. Together with YOU, the Pacers, and Kroger we can change more diapers, and change lives.”

Those wanting to help will find drop-off bins at participating Kroger stores. Customers will also find a QR code on the bins they can use to make a monetary donation to the Indiana Diaper Bank.

“As a grandma, it is easy to understand how the expense of diapers can challenge families who live at or near the poverty line,” said Colleen Juergensen, president of Kroger Central Division. “Kroger is honored to work with the Pacers and our generous customers to assist families at such a crucial time in every baby’s development.”

Multiple Indianapolis-area Kroger locations are participating:

524 E 16th Street, Indianapolis

2630 W Michigan Street, Indianapolis

5173 W Washington Street, Indianapolis

2629 E 65th Street, Indianapolis

7101 E 10th Street, Indianapolis

3361 Kentucky Avenue, Indianapolis

680 Twin Aire Drive, Indianapolis

10679 N Michigan Road, Zionsville

5 Boone Village, Zionsville

227 W Michigan, Indianapolis

5718 Crawfordsville Road, Indianapolis

5810 E 71st Steet, Indianapolis

4445 E 10th Street, Indianapolis

11101 Pendleton Pike, Indianapolis

11700 Olio Road, Fishers

8745 S Emerson Avenue, Indianapolis

9799 E 116th Street, Fishers

8150 Rockville Road, Indianapolis

2550 Lake Circle Drive, Indianapolis

4202 S East Street, Indianapolis

7272 Fishers Crossing, Fishers

10450 E Washington Street, Indianapolis

172 W Logan Street, Noblesville

1217 S Rangeline Road, Carmel

5025 W 71st Street, Indianapolis

9835 Fall Creek Road, Indianapolis

150 W 161st Street, Westfield

14800 Hazel Dell Crossing, Noblesville

17447 Carey Road, Westfield

108 North S.R. 267, Avon

8130 E Southport Road, Indianapolis

5911 S Madison Avenue, Indianapolis

1330 W Southport Road, Indianapolis

5350 E Thompson Road, Indianapolis

1365 E 86th Street, Indianapolis

The Indiana Pacers will offer information about the drive on their website and social media, as well as during their Wednesday game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

“Parents should not have to choose between food or diapers,” said Tracy Elis-Ward, senior vice president for diversity, equity, and inclusion at Pacers Sports & Entertainment. “We are thrilled to partner with Kroger to address this need for families in our community and support the Indiana Diaper Bank.”

You can make a monetary donation to the drive at this website. A $25 donation can buy 100 diapers, according to the campaign.