INDIANAPOLIS — The red light is on at the new Castleton Krispy Kreme location! The new location is just across from the Castleton Square Mall.

A steady line of people were already waiting for doors to open at 6 a.m.

“I’m really excited to have a Krispy Kreme in the area. I went to college up here, so it’s great to have a chance to get donuts around here,” said Grace Olsen.

Store manager Joey Horne-Rodriguez expects more than 200 orders on opening day.

“We started processing a little bit last night on the overnight time, so we can open up and be ready to serve everyone,” said Horne-Rodriguez.

“Our amazing Castleton shop will treat residents and visitors alike to the world’s most delicious doughnuts.”

Horne-Rodriguez continued, “Castleton is the perfect neighborhood for our newest shop with its thriving restaurant scene and diverse population. We look forward to serving the community and treating everyone to the most awesome doughnut experience imaginable.”

The new shop gave jobs to more than 70 team members and managers from the Indianapolis area.

It will be open seven days a week: Sunday through Thursday 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.