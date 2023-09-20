KOKOMO, Ind. — Police are investigating after a car reportedly crashed into a credit union in Kokomo, Wednesday.

This was at the Solidarity Community Federal Credit Union near N. Dixon Road and West Jefferson Street just before 9:30 a.m.

Officers were called out in reference to a vehicle that drove into the building.

Upon arrival, investigators said they saw a car had gone through the front of the bank, causing extensive damage. The driver told police he accidentally pressed the accelerator, thinking he pressed on the brake.

Thankfully, no one inside was injured.

The driver was taken to a local hospital for precautionary measures. Kokomo Fire assisted police in their investigation.

This is a developing story.