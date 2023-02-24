GREENWOOD, Ind. – A Korean War soldier from Indiana whose fate was unknown for decades will be buried in Greenwood next month.

The remains of Sgt. Charles Garrigus will be interred at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens on March 10. A graveside service will precede his burial.

Garrigus, a Terre Haute native, was a member of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. The 24-year-old was reported missing in action on Dec. 1, 1950, during a battle near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea.

His remains could not be recovered and there was no evidence that he was a prisoner of war.

Nearly 70 years later, in 2018, North Korea turned over his remains. The Defense POW/MIA Account Agency (DPAA) identified him in August 2022 after using circumstantial evidence and anthropological, mitochondrial DNA, Y chromosome DNA and autosomal DNA analysis.

Garrigus is on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu along with the names of others who are still unaccounted for. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate that he has been found.

According to the DPAA, more than 7,500 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.