KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are actively searching for several male suspects involved in a recent shooting inside a local apartment complex lobby.

According to the Kokomo Police Department, officers were called around 6 p.m. Tuesday to Civic Towers Apartments in the 200 block of E. Taylor Street after “multiple shots” were fired from the main floor lobby.

In a news release sent Wednesday, KPD said that surveillance video shows two Black males walking down the hallway toward the lobby. A photo of the two, provided by KPD, can be seen on the right.

One male is described as tall and wearing a dark green coat with fur around the hood, blue jeans and brown boots. The second male is described as wearing a yellow sock cap, a black hoodie with “BLACKOUT” written on the front and back and carrying a handgun in his right hand.

The two males, KPD said, approached the north entrance doors where the taller man met with three more people standing outside the doors. Those individuals were caught on video and can be seen below:

Police believe a confrontation took place and then one of the men outside pulled a gun from his right jacket pocket. This man is described as wearing a dark blue jacket, blue jeans and a dark-colored sock cap. He can be seen above and on the left.

The male in the dark blue jacket then fired a round into the vestibule, KPD said, causing the taller male inside to dive to the floor and the man with the yellow cap to return fire from within the lobby. Several shots were fired in the incident, KPD said.

No one was injured in the shooting, according to police. After the shots were fired, the three men outside fled the area on foot around the building. Detectives believe they then got into an unknown vehicle.

The taller male and the shooter inside the lobby then went back into the building. However, KPD said officers have been unable to contact them.

Now, KPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying the men involved in this incident. Anyone with information on the shooting or suspects described above is being asked to contact KPD Det. Dustin Spicer by calling (765) 456-7194 or email dspicer@cityofkokomo.org.