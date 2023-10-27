KOKOMO, Ind. — Officials with the Kokomo Police Department are searching for a missing 60-year-old man last seen on Oct. 15.

According to a news release from the department, police are searching for 60-year-old Bill Montgomery. Montgomery is described as being around 5’8″, weighing around 165 pounds and having short gray hair.

Officials said Montgomery has not been seen since Oct. 15. The department has searched local hospitals as well as other locations and have not been able to find him.

The department is asking for anyone who may have had contact with Montgomery or know where he is to contact the department at (765) 456-7017. Anonymous tips can also be provided through the Kokomo Police mobile application.

Tips can also be texted to the department by sending a message to 847411. The tip should include the phrase “TIPKPD,” a space, and then the tip.