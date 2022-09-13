KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are searching for a thirsty thief accused of walking out of Kroger not once, but twice, with a shopping cart full of beer.

According to the Kokomo Police Department, the theft occurred on Sept. 10 and Sept. 11 at the Kroger located at 606 N. Dixon Road.

Police said a man was caught on camera pushing multiple shopping carts full of groceries out of the story without paying.

Photos released by police show the man walked out of the Kroger on at least three occasions with a shopping cart full of unpaid items. Two of the times, the man walked out with a shopping cart appearing to contain nothing but beer.







Police described the suspect as a white male with short hair, glasses and white and black shoes.

Anyone who knows the individual is asked to contact Detective Mike Banush at (765) 456-7278. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.