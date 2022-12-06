KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two burglary suspects who entered a building and destroyed a large number of items.

According to the Kokomo Police Department, the two suspects were caught on surveillance footage outside 1816 West Deffenbaugh Street on Monday.

  • Photos of suspects released by KPD
Police said the suspects attempted to gain entry into a Coke vending machine before then managing to get inside the building. Once inside, the suspects stole items and broke a large number of items. Many of the items stolen from the building were located nearby the business.

Police described one of the suspects captured in the photographs as a heavy-set white male with curly hair wearing a “Looney Tunes style sweatshirt” along with red pants and possibly wearing glasses. The second suspect appears to have a thin build and was wearing dark clothing with his face covered.

Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to contact Detective Brent Wines at (765) 456-7342 or the Kokomo Police Department hotline at (765) 456-7017.