Update

The child was found safe in Ohio, according to the department. Officials also said that a suspect is in custody in Ohio.

Original Story

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding an 11-month-old child that was reported missing from an apartment complex in Kokomo.

According to a news release from the department, officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in Kokomo around 1:13 p.m. Wednesday in reference to reports that an 11-month-old was missing. Officials described the child as last wearing white and green pajamas.

The department said in the release that a preliminary investigation “revealed that someone possibly entered the back door” of the apartment around 10 a.m. Wednesday and removed the child.

Officers said the suspect vehicle is being described as a 2013 black Ford Escape and is occupied by two women. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the vehicle and the child are asked to call 911.