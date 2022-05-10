KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo arrested two people they say used an online escort service as part of a scheme to steal a man’s possessions.

Police say they were contacted by a male victim on May 3. The man told them he was robbed after meeting a woman from an escort and prostitution website.

The victim had arranged to meet the woman at a home in the 400 block of N. Indiana Avenue. He says he was robbed by a male and a female while at the residence. The victim told police he was shot at, physically attacked, and forced to leave everything behind at the home, including his clothes, phone, and wallet.

Police searched the home on May 6 and found evidence that led to the arrest of Suzanne Anderson, 34, and Jeffrey Penner, 37, both of Kokomo.

Anderson was arrested for possession of meth, fraud, criminal recklessness, theft, and prostitution.

Penner was arrested for fraud and possession of meth.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Dustin Spicer at 765-456-7194 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017.