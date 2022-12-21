KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo opened a child molestation investigation after they were notified of an apparent letter in which a 34-year-old man professed his love for a 13-year-old girl.

Court documents showed a trusted adult found a handwritten four-page letter in the teenager’s room in October of 2022.

When the girl was asked who wrote it, she told the trusted adult it was from Nathan McClurg, 34.

The letter included dialogue like, “Our love for each other is what keeps me going. Darling, falling in love with you has been the best thing. [I] am so lucky to have you… and am never letting you go!”

When police talked to the 13-year-old, she told them McClurg was “obsessed” with her and had touched her inappropriately on five occasions, beginning sometime in July.

The teenager also told police McClurg talked about “running away” and told her she was the “love of his life.”

McClurg was charged with one count of child molesting, a level 1 Felony.