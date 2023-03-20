KOKOMO, Ind. – Police arrested a Kokomo man in connection with a child sex trafficking case.

On Sunday, authorities with the Tell City Police Department contacted Kokomo police about a missing 14-year-old juvenile who may be in their area.

Police determined that the teen may be at a home in the 4000 block of Independence Drive. They found the 14-year-old at the address and took him to a hospital for evaluation.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the residence and seized multiple electronic devices. The Kokomo Police Department Forensic Computer Lab discovered what appeared to be child sexual abuse material on at least one of the devices, police said.

Officers then arrested 53-year-old Michael E. Horne on a preliminary charge of promoting child sexual trafficking, a Level 3 felony. He is expected to face additional charges once the case is submitted to the Howard County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anyone with additional information about the case should contact Detective Austin Bailey by calling (765) 456-7280 or emailing abailey@cityofkokomo.org.