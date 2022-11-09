KOKOMO, Ind. — An in-home caregiver is accused of making purchases on a client’s credit card and then paying the bill with the client’s debit card.

Online records show Margie Johnson of Kokomo was charged with fraud.

Margie Johnson booking photo

A probable cause affidavit states a woman contacted police in May to discuss her mother’s credit card and bank statements. The statements showed $1,895.45 in unauthorized charges, according to the woman. The bank statement reportedly showed the debit card was used to pay for the unauthorized charges made with the credit card.

Johnson, who worked as a caregiver for the woman’s mother, overheard the mother and daughter talking about the bills. The woman told police that Johnson then said she needed a ride home due to a family emergency, court documents alleged.

During the car ride, the woman told police that Johnson said the issue with the bank statement was taken care of. When the woman returned to her mother’s home, her mother told her the bank statement was missing. When the woman asked Johnson what happened to the statement, Johnson allegedly told her the family dog had ripped it so she threw it away.

The credit card statement showed someone reported the card missing and ordered a replacement sent to an address that matched Johnson’s, court documents indicated.

Police said an employee with the credit card company confirmed a new card was shipped to the updated address.

Prosecutors filed charges of fraud against Johnson in October. A warrant for her arrest was issued on November 1 and she was arrested shortly afterward.

A jury trial is set for March 2023.